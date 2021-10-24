comscore Halloween At Home: Crafts with upcycled materials | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Halloween At Home: Crafts with upcycled materials

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:03 a.m.
  • COURTESY JOY SHIMABUKURO Old copies of newspaper come in handy for newspaper jack-o’-lanterns.

    COURTESY JOY SHIMABUKURO

    Old copies of newspaper come in handy for newspaper jack-o’-lanterns.

  • COURTESY JOY SHIMABUKURO Joy Shimabukuro came up with a clever idea for egg cartons, specifically the half-domed bottom sections.

    COURTESY JOY SHIMABUKURO

    Joy Shimabukuro came up with a clever idea for egg cartons, specifically the half-domed bottom sections.

  • COURTESY JOY SHIMABUKURO Empty toilet paper rolls and paper towel rolls combined with black plastic garbage bags can be upcycled to create bat-like decorations.

    COURTESY JOY SHIMABUKURO

    Empty toilet paper rolls and paper towel rolls combined with black plastic garbage bags can be upcycled to create bat-like decorations.

Finally, families can again enjoy the full ­experience of Halloween. While most youngsters will likely resume trick-or-treating next week, some families may want to limit the time spent out among strangers and larger crowds. Read more

