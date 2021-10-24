Halloween At Home: Make-your-own Jack-o’-lantern pizza
- By Joleen Oshiro joshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 1:04 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Cut toppings such as bell peppers, pepperoni and olives into shapes to create a jack-o’-lantern face.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree