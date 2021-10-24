Halloween At Home: Make-your-own Jack-o’-lantern pizza

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Keep it minimal on effort, big on fun for every family member with do-it-yourself personalized pizzas. The beauty is you can be flexible with ­ingredients.

Some ideas:

>> Pizza base: English muffins

>> Jar of pizza sauce

>> Grated mozzarella (or any cheese of choice)

>> Toppings of your choice, cut into shapes to create a jack-o’-lantern face; i.e., red bell peppers, pepperoni and olives can be eyes and noses, while peppers and pepperoni cut into strips can be mouths

Basic instructions:

Coat an English muffin with pizza sauce, add a layer of pepperoni if you like, cover with cheese and create your jack-o’-lantern ­pizza’s face. Bake until heated through. Enjoy!

Other ideas:

>> Replace the English muffin with canned biscuit dough. Split the layered dough into thinner slices and have the kids press them into a flat pizza dough. Follow with pizza sauce, pepperoni if using, cheese and decorative toppings, then bake until done. Use the temperature on the biscuit can and check the pizza often to prevent burning the crust.

>> Use cheese slices instead of grated cheese, trim to fit the pizza base then cut out a jack-o’-lantern mouth. Top the pizza dough, sauce and layer of pepperoni with the cheese slice and add toppings to create the rest of the face. Bake.

>> Decorate your pizza into another Halloween-themed design — an eyeball, monster face or monster mouth, for instance, would be festive. Let your imagination lead the way.