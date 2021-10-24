Features | K-Drama K-Drama: Gwiboon visits Gwangjin at his home on ‘Father, I Will Take Care of You’ By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! COURTESY JEFF CHUNG Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV. This week’s synopses: Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. This week’s synopses “Father, I Will Take Care of You” Episode 25 6:40 p.m. today Gwiboon visits Gwangjin’s home where Gwangjin asks about his brother’s daughter. Heesook gets upset when she discovers Jihoon’s grades have fallen. A woman shows up at Hyungseob’s house asking about Seongjoon. Episode 26 7:45 p.m. today Donghui vows to become a screenwriter and Seongjoon cheers her on. Seongjoon asks Hyungseob whom he was talking to, making Hyungseob uncomfortable. Moogyum is shocked at the necktie that’s hanging in Hyunwoo’s house. “Lovers of the Red Sky” Episode 9 7:45 p.m. Monday Yang-myeong warns Ha Ram to stay away from Cheon-ki after the mysterious event occurred in front of the Gyungwonjun. A strange child leaves Cheon-ki with a cryptic message about Ma Wang. Joo-hyang seeks an audience with Il Wol-seong. Episode 10 7:45 p.m. Tuesday Cheon-ki becomes fearful of painting the royal portrait, but Yang-myeong is determined to go through with the sealing ritual. When Ha Ram learns that painting the royal portrait could place Cheon-ki in harm’s way, he decides to sacrifice himself instead. “Secrets and Lies” Episodes 33-34 7:45 p.m. Wednesday Yeon-hee questions Chairman Oh’s motive for trying to find Jang Hyun-sook. He tells her Yeon-seok’s son is alive. Hwa-kyung tells Do-bin she’ll hand over Misung’s record book showing its wrongdoings. Myung-jun instructs Mr. Min to find Yeon-seok’s son. Myung-jun finds out Woo-jung is his daughter. Chairman Oh is enraged when Jang Hyun-sook has no information. Episodes 35-36 7:45 p.m. Thursday Do-bin is dumbfounded by Misung family’s warm welcome. Yeon-hee realizes Hwa-kyung has feelings for Do-bin. Woo-jung and Jae-bin set out to rescue Mr. Seo, but Woo-jung is kidnapped en route. “One the Woman” Episode 5 7:55 p.m. Friday Yeon-ju takes on her first duties as the new chairwoman of the Yumin Group with surprising competence, but a mysterious attacker tries to ambush her. Meanwhile, Seung-wook is beginning to believe that Mi-na’s disappearance may have been intentional. Episode 6 7:55 p.m. Saturday Yeon-ju and Seung-wook bond while reminiscing over the past. Seung-wook becomes confused when Yeon-ju’s actions overlap with Mi-na from his past. Sung-hye tells Yeon-ju to open Mi-na’s tablet using her fingerprint. Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com. Previous Story Hawaii arts festival announces artist lineup