K-Drama: Gwiboon visits Gwangjin at his home on ‘Father, I Will Take Care of You’

This week’s synopses

“Father, I Will Take Care of You”

Episode 25

6:40 p.m. today

Gwiboon visits Gwangjin’s home where Gwangjin asks about his brother’s daughter. Heesook gets upset when she discovers Jihoon’s grades have fallen. A woman shows up at Hyungseob’s house asking about Seongjoon.

Episode 26

7:45 p.m. today

Donghui vows to become a screenwriter and Seongjoon cheers her on. Seongjoon asks Hyungseob whom he was talking to, making Hyungseob uncomfortable. Moogyum is shocked at the necktie that’s hanging in Hyunwoo’s house.

“Lovers of the Red Sky”

Episode 9

7:45 p.m. Monday

Yang-myeong warns Ha Ram to stay away from Cheon-ki after the mysterious event occurred in front of the Gyungwonjun. A strange child leaves Cheon-ki with a cryptic message about Ma Wang. Joo-hyang seeks an audience with Il Wol-seong.

Episode 10

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Cheon-ki becomes fearful of painting the royal portrait, but Yang-myeong is determined to go through with the sealing ritual. When Ha Ram learns that painting the royal portrait could place Cheon-ki in harm’s way, he decides to sacrifice himself instead.

“Secrets and Lies”

Episodes 33-34

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Yeon-hee questions Chairman Oh’s motive for trying to find Jang Hyun-sook. He tells her Yeon-seok’s son is alive. Hwa-kyung tells Do-bin she’ll hand over Misung’s ­record book showing its wrongdoings. Myung-jun instructs Mr. Min to find Yeon-seok’s son. Myung-jun finds out Woo-jung is his daughter. Chairman Oh is enraged when Jang Hyun-sook has no information.

Episodes 35-36

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Do-bin is dumbfounded by Misung family’s warm welcome. Yeon-hee realizes Hwa-kyung has feelings for Do-bin. Woo-jung and Jae-bin set out to rescue Mr. Seo, but Woo-jung is kidnapped en route.

“One the Woman”

Episode 5

7:55 p.m. Friday

Yeon-ju takes on her first duties as the new chairwoman of the Yumin Group with surprising competence, but a mysterious attacker tries to ambush her. Meanwhile, Seung-wook is beginning to believe that Mi-na’s disappearance may have been intentional.

Episode 6

7:55 p.m. Saturday

Yeon-ju and Seung-wook bond while reminiscing over the past. Seung-wook becomes confused when Yeon-ju’s actions overlap with Mi-na from his past. Sung-hye tells Yeon-ju to open ­Mi-na’s tablet using her ­fingerprint.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.