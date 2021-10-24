comscore Reduced hours threaten Hawaii’s hotel workers’ medical benefits | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Reduced hours threaten Hawaii’s hotel workers’ medical benefits

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM In a new report, Hawaii hotels were projected to lose $1.18 billion in business travel revenue in 2021. Pictured is the Ala Moana Hotel.

    In a new report, Hawaii hotels were projected to lose $1.18 billion in business travel revenue in 2021. Pictured is the Ala Moana Hotel.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Ala Moana Hotel banquet captain Gina Alcos stood in an empty ballroom on Saturday. Alcos is worried she won’t qualify for medical benefits because of reduced work hours.

    Ala Moana Hotel banquet captain Gina Alcos stood in an empty ballroom on Saturday. Alcos is worried she won’t qualify for medical benefits because of reduced work hours.

Gina Alcos, an Ala Moana Hotel banquet captain, has had weeks this month when she’s worked only four hours, making it hard to survive and putting health care benefits for her entire family at risk. Read more

