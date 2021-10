Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In my last year of Babe Ruth League baseball, I was catching a game, and the other team’s catcher — a large, muscular fellow who would soon become an all-state high school football lineman — was on third base representing the tying run. Read more

In my last year of Babe Ruth League baseball, I was catching a game, and the other team’s catcher — a large, muscular fellow who would soon become an all-state high school football lineman — was on third base representing the tying run.

I prayed the batter wouldn’t hit anything resulting in a play at the plate, but he bounced a grounder to shortstop and the ball was coming my way as the Incredible Hulk barreled home.

I did my job and blocked the plate with my body, tagging him as his lowered shoulder hit me so hard it flew me to the backstop. Before descending into semiconsciousness, I raised the ball to show I’d held it after being splattered, and the umpire rewarded me with a raised thumb.

I left bruised, but satisfied I’d sucked it up and taken one for the team when my test came.

To me, that’s what’s saddest in the drama over former Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich’s firing for refusing to get vaccinated for COVID-19: People just aren’t as willing to take one for the team anymore.

Rolovich exemplifies millions of Americans for whom life is about “What’s best for me?” They claim sovereignty unto themselves, entitled to serve their own interests ahead of the common good. A civilization can’t work that way.

A former University of Hawaii coach and player, Rolovich is a likable guy known for picking up the tab after falling into his $3 million salary from WSU.

But after his years of preaching the importance of team, he failed the test of living it by holding himself above his state’s mandate that all of its employees be vaccinated.

With his selfish disruption, he let down the university that entrusted him with its football program at a handsome salary and players he persuaded to put their futures in his hands. He took down four of his assistant coaches with him.

All because he wouldn’t suck it up and roll up his sleeve like nearly everybody else for the good of the public health.

His lawyer says he’ll sue the state for attacking his Roman Catholic faith, dubious in that Catholicism isn’t a “do your own thing” religion and Pope Francis has said Catholics have a duty to get vaccinated as an act of love.

COVID-19 vaccination is also preached by the pope of college football coaches, Nick Saban of deep-red Alabama, who believes it’s the key to having stadiums full and worry-free again.

Some compare Rolovich to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who lost his career for taking a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality against Black people.

The difference is Kaepernick sacrificed his career in what he believed was his community’s interest, while Rolovich acted in self-interest as though he was above the community good.

Rolovich, who as a former UH quarterback took many harder hits for the team than I ever did, lost sight of what it means.

Reach David Shapiro at volcanicash@gmail.com.