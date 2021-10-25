comscore Column: For pregnancies, vaccine questions natural, benefits substantial | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: For pregnancies, vaccine questions natural, benefits substantial

  • By Jennifer Elia
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 a.m.
  • Jennifer Elia, Dr.PH., is the maternal and infant health lead for the Early Childhood Action Strategy.

    Jennifer Elia, Dr.PH., is the maternal and infant health lead for the Early Childhood Action Strategy.

Four years ago, when I was pregnant with my first child, I found myself questioning my habits and actions like never before. What kinds of fish are safe and how much should I eat? Are there certain kinds of exercise that could actually be harmful? If I attend a loud concert, will it make my baby anxious or uncomfortable? Read more

Previous Story
Column: It’s urgent that Congress act now on climate change for isles, U.S.

Scroll Up