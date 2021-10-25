comscore Off the News: Unemployment drops, wages rise | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii’s unemployment rate has fallen to 6.6%, vastly better from its COVID-19 high of 21.9%. But despite the many additional job openings, there are people who have dropped out of the job market, at least for now, for a variety of reasons. Read more

