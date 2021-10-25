comscore City Council looks at banning commercial activities in city beach parks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

City Council looks at banning commercial activities in city beach parks

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:07 p.m.
  Heidi Tsuneyoshi

    Heidi Tsuneyoshi

The Honolulu City Council is considering two bills that want to limit commercial activities on beaches in Waimanalo and the North Shore. Both bills have caused affected industries such as weddings and surf schools to raise the question, Who gets to benefit off of the constant influx of tourists to Oahu’s beaches? Read more

