Hawaii scientists discover planet near distant star
- By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 10:09 p.m.
SUBARU TELESCOPE
An infant star and its planet, named 2M0437 and 2M0437b, respectively, were first observed in 2018 by scientists at the Subaru Telescope on Mauna Kea.
