comscore Hawaii scientists discover planet near distant star | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii scientists discover planet near distant star

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:09 p.m.
  • SUBARU TELESCOPE An infant star and its planet, named 2M0437 and 2M0437b, respectively, were first observed in 2018 by scientists at the Subaru Telescope on Mauna Kea.

    SUBARU TELESCOPE

    An infant star and its planet, named 2M0437 and 2M0437b, respectively, were first observed in 2018 by scientists at the Subaru Telescope on Mauna Kea.

A team of astronomers in Hawaii has discovered an infant planet near a distant star, and the ability to take photos of it could provide insights about how planets are formed. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: September 13 – September 17, 2021

Scroll Up