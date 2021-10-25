comscore Most Honolulu first responder COVID vaccine exemption requests cite religion | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Most Honolulu first responder COVID vaccine exemption requests cite religion

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / AUG. 17 Honolulu is the only government employer in Hawaii that does not allow weekly testing for workers who decline to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Above, nurse Donny Hamasaki loads syringes with Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines during a vaccination clinic at the UH Manoa Campus Center.

    JAMM AQUINO / AUG. 17

    Honolulu is the only government employer in Hawaii that does not allow weekly testing for workers who decline to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Above, nurse Donny Hamasaki loads syringes with Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines during a vaccination clinic at the UH Manoa Campus Center.

  • JAMM AQUINO / AUG. 17 Kaiser Permanente RN Sean Masaki, right, administers a Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a UH Manoa student during a vaccination clinic at the UH Manoa Campus Center in Honolulu.

    JAMM AQUINO / AUG. 17

    Kaiser Permanente RN Sean Masaki, right, administers a Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a UH Manoa student during a vaccination clinic at the UH Manoa Campus Center in Honolulu.

Fifty-seven percent of Hono­lulu first responders who requested an exemption from the county’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate professed their faith in written statements describing how their religious beliefs prevent inoculation. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: September 13 – September 17, 2021
Next Story
Solar farm planned amid cultural and historic sites including WWII Ewa battlefield

Scroll Up