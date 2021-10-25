comscore University of Hawaii soccer team routs Cal State University Bakersfield | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

University of Hawaii soccer team routs Cal State University Bakersfield

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:38 p.m.

Hawaii’s Eliza Ammendolia and Maki Kono scored two goals each to lead the Rainbow Wahine soccer team to a 4-0 rout over Cal State Bakersfield in a Big West match on Sunday in Bakersfield, Calif. Read more



