University of Hawaii soccer team routs Cal State University Bakersfield

Hawaii’s Eliza Ammendolia and Maki Kono scored two goals each to lead the Rainbow Wahine soccer team to a 4-0 rout over Cal State Bakersfield in a Big West match on Sunday in Bakersfield, Calif.

UH posted its highest goal total since a 4-0 win over Cal Poly on Oct. 19, 2018 and completed a sweep of its road trip to improve to 2-9-3 overall and 2-5-2 in Big West play.

Ammendolia opened the scoring just over seven minutes into the match. Her initial attack was turned away, but she tracked down the ball, turned and fired a shot over Roadrunners goalkeeper Flavia Burrell and into the far corner of the goal.

Kono gave UH a 2-0 lead in the 12th minute when her corner kick went through Burrell’s hands and into the goal. The senior scored again in the 39th minute with a shot from the top of box into the upper right corner of the net. Kayla Ryan was credited with the assist.

Ammendolia added to the lead less than three minutes into the second half on a low shot into the left side of the goal. UH took 27 shots to CSUB’s eight and put 13 on goal to just two for the Roadrunners (1-14-2, 0-7-1).

The Rainbow Wahine close the season on Sunday with a senior day game against UC San Diego at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. The match is scheduled for 11 a.m.

UH men’s basketball team to hold event

Fans will have an opportunity to “meet” University of Hawaii men’s basketball players, coaches and special guests at the program’s Virtual Tip-Off event on Nov. 3. The event is set for 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

While the event will be held virtually, there will accompanying dinner options available, as well as an opportunity to participate in the “Wild, Wild West Silent Auction.”

Individual tickets are priced at $50 each, and include admission to the virtual event.

A “Players Table” cost $2,500, and includes admission; dinner and wine for 10 delivery from MW Restaurant; a post-event session with the Rainbow Warriors, and an autographed team basketball for the table’s host.

The “Coaches Table,” which goes for $5,000, includes admission; delivery of a full-course dinner and wine for 10 from MW; participation in the post-event session; a future lunch at Giovanni Pastrami with a coach, and an autographed basketball for the host.

For details or to purchase tickets/tables, contact Dominic Drury at druryd@hawaii.edu or (808) 956-6501, or Jenn Smythe at (808) 956-4513.