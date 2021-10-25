Ray Cooper in line to avenge rare loss in MMA match
By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:29 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2019
Magomed Magomedkerimov, top, in action against John Howard during their regular season mixed martial arts bout at PFL 1, Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Nassau Coliseum (NYCB Live) in Uniondale, NY. Magomedkerimov won via first round submission.
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2019
Ray Cooper III, left, in action against Zane Kamaka during their regular season mixed martial arts bout at PFL 1, Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Nassau Coliseum (NYCB Live) in Uniondale, NY. Cooper won via 2nd round submission.