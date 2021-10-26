comscore Column: Add sugar fee to help fight childhood obesity | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Add sugar fee to help fight childhood obesity

  • By Dr. May Okihiro and Amanda Fernandes
  • Today
  • Updated 6:20 p.m.
  • Dr. May Okihiro

    Dr. May Okihiro

  • Amanda Fernandes

    Amanda Fernandes

A recent article in the Star-Advertiser brought to light another disparity that has been worsened by the pandemic: childhood obesity. Obesity rates in Hawaii children between the ages of 10 and 17 have jumped to 15.5% in the years 2019 and 2020, up from 11.1% a few years prior. Read more

Previous Story
Column: For pregnancies, vaccine questions natural, benefits substantial

Scroll Up