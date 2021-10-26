comscore Off the News: Slow vacation rental rebound? Good | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Slow vacation rental rebound? Good

A decline in certain sectors is not all bad, in fact. One example was the 33.6% statewide drop in vacation rental room nights last month, compared to 2019, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority. At the same time, hotel room supply was up, even if by just under a half percentage point. Read more

