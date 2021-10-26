Off the News: Slow vacation rental rebound? Good

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A decline in certain sectors is not all bad, in fact. One example was the 33.6% statewide drop in vacation rental room nights last month, compared to 2019, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority. At the same time, hotel room supply was up, even if by just under a half percentage point. Read more

One theory, of course, is that the crackdown on illegal rental units has effectively removed a lot from the inventory. If the proposed Oahu rules go through, that trend should continue downward. Just as planned.

Great heights for Koko Crater trail

Where there’s a will, there’s a way — all the way up the Koko Crater Stairs, thanks to a dedicated corps of volunteers.

Working every Saturday and many weekdays since January, hundreds of volunteers led by the nonprofit Kokonut Koalition spent 6,000-plus hours replacing about two-thirds of the 1,075 steps. Thanks to this commendable effort, the popular trail is now safer. It involved some 607,887 pounds of materials and $120,000 in donations that matched the city’s $100,000 outlay. Just a classic example of citizenry- and-government partnership, with success fueled by true community spirit.