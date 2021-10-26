comscore Editorial: Urgent to counter dire learning loss | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Urgent to counter dire learning loss

  Today
  • Updated 6:32 p.m.

Everyone agrees that after distance learning for more than a full school year, the consequences likely would be dire. That does not diminish the academically desperate straits in which public schools now find themselves, based on a steep decline in some key proficiencies that could cripple achievement in the future. Read more

