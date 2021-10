Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s no coincidence that National Chocolate Day (tomorrow, Oct. 28) is right around the same time as Halloween. Chocolate desserts are my absolute favorite, and if you’re looking to indulge, check out the selections below.

I want candy

The MW Restaurant Candy Bar ($14) is my favorite dessert from the eatery (888 Kapiolani Blvd). Its layers of peanut butter crunch, Hawaiian sea salt macadamia nut caramel and Valrhona chocolate ganache make it even more fun to eat. I also can’t resist the MW buttermilk chocolate cake ($6) that’s served at Artizen, the restaurant’s sister café. The chocolate dobash cake is topped with a layer of ganache and Jivara chocolate crunch. Visit mwrestaurant.com and artizenbymw.com.

Let them eat cake

Of all the cakes sold at Liliha Bakery, Chantilly is my go-to. The business typically bakes about 250 cakes in one day.

“Our most experienced bakers make our chocolate chiffon cakes because the technique to fold in the egg whites requires a lot of care,” says chief baker Stan Imai. “It can take our bakers a while to properly fold in the mixture for it to remain fluffy.”



Drop it like it’s hot

Roy’s signature chocolate soufflé ($14) is available at all Roy’s Hawaii restaurants (except GOEN Dining + Bar).

“The Roy’s Hawaii Kai restaurant had just opened in 1988, and I did an event on the Big Island shortly after with chefs Patrick Jamon and Kazuto Matsusaka,” says chef Roy Yamaguchi. “At the event, Patrick did a flourless chocolate dessert, and I told him, ‘That’s a nice dessert you got there.’ He gave me a recipe, and we’ve become famous for it ever since.

“Though we didn’t invent the chocolate soufflé, I’m happy that many people enjoy our version that has become the classic dish that people return for.” To learn more, visit royyamaguchi.com.

