A mix of black beans, veggies and mango is scooped into tortilla chip cups for a tasty dish easily served and eaten. For more traditional tacos, serve the beans with full-size soft corn tortillas with sour cream and salsa on the side.

Black Bean Taco Cups

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons vegetable or olive oil

• 1 small onion, chopped

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• 1/2 cup diced bell pepper

• 1 tablespoon tomato paste

• 1 teaspoon chile powder, dried oregano and ground cumin

• 1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

• 1/2 cup corn kernels

• 1/2 cup avocado, diced

• 1/2 cup ripe mango, diced

• 1 bag tortilla chips

Directions:

Heat oil in skillet over medium-high.

Sauté onion; add garlic and bell pepper. Sauté until tender.

Stir in tomato paste, spices and herbs. Add beans and corn until heated through.

Remove from heat. Stir in avocado and mango. Serve scooped into chip cups.

Serves 8.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving: 290 calories, 13 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 370 mg sodium, 37 g carbohydrate, 6 g fiber, 3 g sugar, 6 g protein. Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.