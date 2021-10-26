Ghoulish goodies, PT. 2
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
Oct. 26, 2021
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
October Dessert box $28 with Assorted sweets
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Trick or treat $14
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Halloween dessert box $15
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Halloween box $12
