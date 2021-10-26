Ghoulish goodies, PT. 2

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Halloween is right around the corner, and lots of themed treats are in sight. If you want to treat yo’self, take advantage of these sweets.

Mochi’s Bakery

The October dessert box ($28) from Instagram business Mochi’s Bakery is available Oct. 12-29. It includes pumpkin pie cookies, Reese’s spider cookie cups and Halloween brookies (brownie cookies). The brookie’s cookie layer comprises Halloween candy favorites like Twix, 3 Musketeers, Snickers and Milky Way.

Mochi’s Bakery is accepting orders until the end of the month. Order via the business’s website.

Mochi’s Bakery

mochisbakery.squarespace.com

Instagram: @mochis_bakery808

The Good Apple

Maui-based biz The Good Apple features made-toorder apples in a variety of flavors with customized flair. As part of its October menu, Trick or Treat ($14) features a caramel apple dipped in milk chocolate and rolled in peanut butter cup crumble. It’s covered with candy corn, sprinkles, candy eyeballs and finished with a white chocolate drip. Other October specials include pumpkin spice crunch, maple bacon and webbed pretzel.

This Maui gourmet caramel apple company is based online, but you can also pick up stocked apples at The Maui Cookie Lady’s store in Makawao.

The Good Apple

3643 Baldwin Ave. (Available in the Maui Cookie Lady Store), Makawao

thegoodapplemaui.com

Instagram: @the.goodapple

Artizen by MW

Artizen by MW has a variety of Halloween desserts that are available for preorder for Oct. 25-31. Don’t miss the Halloween trick-or-treat dessert box ($15), comprising spooky mini macarons, bat “Oreo” cookies and a mini Artizen candy bar. The latter features layers of Valrhona crunch, macadamia nuts and coconut caramel, and chocolate ganache. Other Halloween dessert items include a “Mummy” peanut butter crisp ($6) and “Ghostly” s’mores ($7). To preorder, call 808-524-0499.

Artizen By MW

Velocity Honolulu

888 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. 102, Honolulu

808-524-0499

artizenbymw.com

Instagram: @artizenbymw

Cookies by Jesh

Instagram business Cookies by Jesh has a Halloween box ($12) that’s sure to lift your spirits. Each cookie has a themed name, like Dracula’s Blood — black cocoa cookie dough filled with Oreos and white chocolate chips, and stuffed with red velvet cream cheese — and Spooktaculaz, which is filled with Halloween Snickers and M&M’S, peanut butter filling and a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup. The box’s crowning glory is the Spidy-ween, which features cookie dough stuffed with Cocobonz and topped with an icing spider. You can also enjoy a la carte Halloween treat called Ubetopia Cookie Pan ($7), which has ube cookie dough filled with ube cream cheese.

Cookies By Jesh

msha.Ke/cookiesbyjesh

Instagram: @cookiesbyjesh