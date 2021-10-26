comscore Oh wow, cacao! | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

Oh wow, cacao!

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 2:22 p.m.
  • PHOTO COURTESY ADOBE STOCK/MAVO IMAGES
  • PHOTO COURTESY ADOBE STOCK/PICSFIVE
  • PHOTO COURTESY ADOBE STOCK/MARA ZEMGALIETE
  • PHOTO COURTESY ADOBE STOCK/PASCALE GUERET
  • PHOTO COURTESY ADOBE STOCK/CAROLINA

The next time you’re about to buy a dark chocolate bar, take a look at its cacao content — it should be 70% or higher, according to Maria Carl-Rogers, who co-owns Kahaluu-based 21 Degrees Estate cacao farm with her husband, Michael Rogers. Read more

