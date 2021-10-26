comscore Alleged Hawaii crime boss seeks September trial date | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Alleged Hawaii crime boss seeks September trial date

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:50 p.m.
  • HPD Michael Miske

    HPD

    Michael Miske

The alleged leader of a Honolulu crime syndicate that used legitimate businesses to conceal drug dealing, murder, arson, fraud and other offenses is seeking a later start to his trial to allow his attorneys more time to review evidence and prepare a defense. Read more

