Bank of Hawaii earnings jump 64% amid improving economy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bank of Hawaii earnings jump 64% amid improving economy

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.
  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Bank of Hawaii shares rose to $87.70 after earnings were announced. Entrance to the South King Street Bank of Hawaii branch.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Bank of Hawaii shares rose to $87.70 after earnings were announced. Entrance to the South King Street Bank of Hawaii branch.

  COURTESY PHOTO Elliot Mills

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Elliot Mills

Bank of Hawaii Corp.’s earnings surged 64% in the third quarter as the company hit a record $23 billion in total assets and released $10.4 million from its loan-loss reserve amid an improving economy. Read more

