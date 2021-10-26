Bank of Hawaii earnings jump 64% amid improving economy
- By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:57 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Bank of Hawaii shares rose to $87.70 after earnings were announced. Entrance to the South King Street Bank of Hawaii branch.
-
COURTESY PHOTO
Elliot Mills
