Electricity generated by proposed floating wind turbines off Oahu is feasible, new study finds

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:40 p.m.
  • MARUBENI CORP. VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2013 A new study says electricity for Oahu produced by offshore wind turbines would cost less than what solar farms with battery storage deliver today. It would be most economical at a 600-megawatt scale, which could supply around 35% of Oahu’s power needs Above, an offshore wind turbine is seen off the coast of Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan.

    A new study says electricity for Oahu produced by offshore wind turbines would cost less than what solar farms with battery storage deliver today. It would be most economical at a 600-megawatt scale, which could supply around 35% of Oahu’s power needs Above, an offshore wind turbine is seen off the coast of Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan.

  • RENDERING COURTESY NATIONAL RENEWABLE ENERGY LABORATORY Three floating wind turbine designs for the offshore wind system include the spar-buoy, the semisubmersible and the tension leg platform.

    Three floating wind turbine designs for the offshore wind system include the spar-buoy, the semisubmersible and the tension leg platform.

A new federal study suggests that electricity for Oahu produced from offshore wind turbines can be economical for developers and consumers. Read more

