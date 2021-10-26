Kokua Line: Where are test scores for my public school?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Regarding the test scores for public schools, did they take into account how many students didn’t have the right online setup for learning at home?

Answer: Yes. Fewer than 2% of students lacked an internet-capable device, and fewer than 3% lacked internet access, according to the 2020-21 StriveHi Statewide Snapshot.

Achievement tests that found Hawaii public school students’ overall academic proficiency had declined in English language arts, math and science were administered last school year, when 88% of students were taught solely online, or in a mix of online and in-­person classes, and 12% were taught completely in person, the report said.

Q: Regarding the test scores, do they have the breakdown by school? Do they have the charter schools, too?

A: Yes. The Strive HI Performance System results are posted on the state Department of Education’s website, hawaiipublicschools.org. Find links to Hawaii’s overall report and to individual school reports at 808ne.ws/strivehi. On that page, use the Report Finder or School Locator tools for links to individual regular public schools, and the Charter Schools link to find reports on public charter schools.

A few parents pointed us to this site, alarmed by the findings and worried that Hawaii’s political leaders are not paying enough attention to pandemic-era educational declines. The achievement tests found that half of Hawaii’s public school students were proficient in English language arts, and about a third were proficient in math and science.

Q: I have sleep apnea and use a CPAP machine. Can I carry that on a plane? I don’t feel comfortable checking it in case they lose my luggage.

A: Yes, but the Transportation Security Administration lists special instructions for passengers bringing the breathing machines through airport security checkpoints. “Nebulizers, CPAPs, BiPAPs and APAPs are allowed in carry-on bags but must be removed from the carrying case and undergo X-ray screening. Facemasks and tubing may remain in the case. You may provide a clear plastic bag to place the device in for X-ray screening. A TSA officer may need to remove the device from the bag to test it for traces of explosives. Liquids associated with nebulizers are exempt from the 3-1-1 liquids rule,” the TSA says on its website.

A continuous positive |airway pressure (CPAP) machine, commonly prescribed to treat sleep apnea and related disorders, also may be stowed in a checked bag, the TSA says, although you don’t prefer that option.

Kalihi Complete Streets

The city wants feedback on plans to change Kalihi streets and crossings so they’re more hospitable for all modes of traffic, including foot, bicycle, transit and automobile, an approach known as Complete Streets. The city has scheduled a Zoom meeting for tonight from 6 to 8 to discuss plans, which include pedestrian crossing beacons, pedestrian crossing islands, curb extensions, bike lanes and traffic-calming measures. This is scheduled to be the last community meeting before the design concepts are finalized, according to a news release from Honolulu County’s Department of Transportation Services. To attend, register at bit.ly/3na5k4v. Or find the meeting link on the project’s website, honolulu.gov/completestreets/kalihi. The Kalihi Complete Streets project includes North King Street from Liliha Street to Middle Street; Waiakamilo Road/Houghtailing Street from Nimitz Highway to School Street; and North School Street from Queen Emma Street through its transition into Middle Street, ending at Dillingham Boulevard, the website says.

Mahalo

I commend HMSA for quality employees, namely Kat, who works at their Pearl City Gateway office. She provided first-rate customer service with an understanding, patient attitude. In addition, she searched the parking lot for me to return my sunglasses! — HMSA kupuna

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 7 Waterfront Plaza, Suite 210, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu 96813; call 529-4773; fax 529-4750; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.