Waipahu company settles $1.1 million federal labor claim
Hawaii News

Waipahu company settles $1.1 million federal labor claim

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.

A Waipahu-based company has settled a federal labor violation claim involving $1.1 million in contract worker wages and fringe benefits related to maintaining a federal building in New York. Read more

Solar farm planned amid cultural and historic sites including WWII Ewa battlefield

