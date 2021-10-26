Chaminade Silverswords soccer teams swept on Senior Day

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Chaminade men’s and women’s soccer teams fell to visiting Point Loma in their final home matches of the season Monday at Saint Louis field. Read more

The Chaminade men’s and women’s soccer teams fell to visiting Point Loma in their final home matches of the season Monday at Saint Louis field.

In the first game, the Silverswords women (4-5, 2-3 PacWest) suffered a 1-0 loss to the 17th-ranked team in the United Soccer Coaches Poll.

Keeper Naomi Takata made four saves on 10 shots by Point Loma (11-0-1, 7-0 PWC), conceding a goal in the 70th minute. Seniors Randi Fontes and Shayla Padilla accounted for all three of Chaminade’s shot attempts.

In the nightcap, the Chaminade’s men (2-7, 0-5 PWC) fell 6-1 to Point Loma (8-3-1, 5-1-1 PacWest).

Senior Colin Roemer was credited with the assist on the Silverswords’ only goal, by Kekoa Kuloloia, becoming the program’s career leader in assists (7) and points (23). Fellow senior Takahiro Kosins also assisted on the goal.

Both Chaminade teams will wrap up the season on the road, beginning with Dominican on Saturday.

Eagles snap Vulcans volleyball win streak

The University of Hawaii at Hilo women’s volleyball team saw its eight-match win streak snapped in a road loss to Concordia Irvine on Monday at CU Arena.

The league-leading Vulcans (12-3, 9-2 PacWest) fell 25-21, 25-11, 25-18. In snapping UH Hilo’s streak, Concordia (13-5, 8-3 PWC) extended its own win streak to four games.

Samara Cruz led the Vulcans with 11 kills, while Bria Beale picked up eight kills and 12 digs. Kendall Scott led the team with 25 assists.

UH Hilo will head to San Diego to take on Point Loma on Wednesday night, before wrapping up the road trip on Friday night at Biola.