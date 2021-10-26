Hawaii Prep World | Sports Kahuku Red Raiders ascending in Top 10 football poll By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 10:33 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Kahuku Red Raiders are pounding on the castle door, but Kamehameha is still on the throne. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Kahuku Red Raiders are pounding on the castle door, but Kamehameha is still on the throne. Kamehameha collected seven of 12 first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10. The Warriors had a bye over the weekend and will play No. 3 Saint Louis on Friday in the ILH tournament playoffs. Kahuku collected five first-place votes after a 75-6 rout of Farrington. Saint Louis was in a tie for No. 2 last week, but dropped a notch today. The Crusaders blanked Punahou 35-0. Waianae entered the rankings at No. 10 after a 47-6 runaway win over previously ranked Leilehua. STAR-ADVERTISER FOOTBALL TOP TEN Oct. 25, 2021 Rank School (first-place votes) points, last week’s ranking 1. Kamehameha (7) (3-1, 3-1 ILH Open) 115 1 2. Kahuku (5) (2-0, 2-0 OIA Open) 111 2-tie 3. Saint Louis (3-2, 3-1 ILH Open) 97 2-tie 4. Mililani (2-0, 2-0 OIA Open) 85 4 5. Punahou (1-4, 1-4 ILH Open) 62 5 6. Campbell (1-0, 1-0 OIA Open) 54 6 7. ‘Iolani (5-0, 5-0 ILH D-II) 43 7 8. Lahainaluna (1-0, 1-0 MIL) 28 9 9. Kapolei (0-1, 0-1 OIA Open) 23 10 10. Waianae (1-1, 1-1 OIA Open) 17 NR No longer in Top 10: Leilehua (No. 8). Also receiving votes: Moanalua 12, Waipahu 6, Konawaena 4, Kapaa 2, Leilehua 1. Previous Story Ray Cooper in line to avenge rare loss in MMA match