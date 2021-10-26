Kahuku Red Raiders ascending in Top 10 football poll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Kahuku Red Raiders are pounding on the castle door, but Kamehameha is still on the throne.

Kamehameha collected seven of 12 first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10. The Warriors had a bye over the weekend and will play No. 3 Saint Louis on Friday in the ILH tournament playoffs.

Kahuku collected five first-place votes after a 75-6 rout of Farrington.

Saint Louis was in a tie for No. 2 last week, but dropped a notch today. The Crusaders blanked Punahou 35-0.

Waianae entered the rankings at No. 10 after a 47-6 runaway win over previously ranked Leilehua.

STAR-ADVERTISER FOOTBALL TOP TEN

Oct. 25, 2021

Rank School (first-place votes) points, last week’s ranking

1. Kamehameha (7) (3-1, 3-1 ILH Open) 115 1

2. Kahuku (5) (2-0, 2-0 OIA Open) 111 2-tie

3. Saint Louis (3-2, 3-1 ILH Open) 97 2-tie

4. Mililani (2-0, 2-0 OIA Open) 85 4

5. Punahou (1-4, 1-4 ILH Open) 62 5

6. Campbell (1-0, 1-0 OIA Open) 54 6

7. ‘Iolani (5-0, 5-0 ILH D-II) 43 7

8. Lahainaluna (1-0, 1-0 MIL) 28 9

9. Kapolei (0-1, 0-1 OIA Open) 23 10

10. Waianae (1-1, 1-1 OIA Open) 17 NR

No longer in Top 10: Leilehua (No. 8).

Also receiving votes: Moanalua 12, Waipahu 6, Konawaena 4, Kapaa 2, Leilehua 1.