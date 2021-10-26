Kamehameha volleys its way to No. 1 in poll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The musical chairs of ILH girls volleyball hasn’t come close to ending.

Kamehameha is the latest of the big three to rise to No. 1. The Warriors, who outlasted then-No. 1 Punahou in five sets last Tuesday, are the new team atop the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10.

Kamehameha (5-3) collected six out of 10 first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media. The return of national team outside hitter Devin Kahahawai recently is a jolt to the league, but the Warriors have been without senior Maui Robins (ankle) for three weeks.

Punahou (6-3) dropped to No. 2 and ‘Iolani (5-2) remained at No. 3 despite rallying past Kamehameha on Thursday in five sets.

No. 4 Moanalua (3-0) is unbeaten in OIA East play and collected one first-place ballot.

Le Jardin (6-2), with wins over Hawaii Baptist and Maryknoll, returned to the Top 10 at the 10 spot.

STAR-ADVERTISER GIRLS VOLLEYBALL TOP TEN

Oct. 25, 2021

Rank School (first-place votes) points, last week’s ranking

1. Kamehameha (6) (5-3 ILH) 94 2

2. Punahou (1) (6-2 ILH) 89 1

3. ‘Iolani (2) (5-2 ILH) 84 3

4. Moanalua (1) (3-0 OIA) 72 4

5. Damien (7-1 ILH D-II) 53 5

6. Mililani (3-0 OIA West) 48 6

7. Kahuku (2-1 OIA East) 41 7

8. Kapolei (2-0 OIA West) 24 9

9. (tie) Baldwin (4-0 MIL) 17 10

10. (tie) Le Jardin (6-2 ILH D-iI) 17 NR

No longer in Top 10: Maryknoll (No. 8).

Also receiving votes: Maryknoll 6, Seabury Hall 3, Kamehameha-Hawaii 1, Waianae 1.