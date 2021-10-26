Hawaii Prep World | Sports Kamehameha volleys its way to No. 1 in poll By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 10:30 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The musical chairs of ILH girls volleyball hasn’t come close to ending. Kamehameha is the latest of the big three to rise to No. 1. The Warriors, who outlasted then-No. 1 Punahou in five sets last Tuesday, are the new team atop the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10. Kamehameha (5-3) collected six out of 10 first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media. The return of national team outside hitter Devin Kahahawai recently is a jolt to the league, but the Warriors have been without senior Maui Robins (ankle) for three weeks. Punahou (6-3) dropped to No. 2 and ‘Iolani (5-2) remained at No. 3 despite rallying past Kamehameha on Thursday in five sets. No. 4 Moanalua (3-0) is unbeaten in OIA East play and collected one first-place ballot. Le Jardin (6-2), with wins over Hawaii Baptist and Maryknoll, returned to the Top 10 at the 10 spot. STAR-ADVERTISER GIRLS VOLLEYBALL TOP TEN Oct. 25, 2021 Rank School (first-place votes) points, last week’s ranking 1. Kamehameha (6) (5-3 ILH) 94 2 2. Punahou (1) (6-2 ILH) 89 1 3. ‘Iolani (2) (5-2 ILH) 84 3 4. Moanalua (1) (3-0 OIA) 72 4 5. Damien (7-1 ILH D-II) 53 5 6. Mililani (3-0 OIA West) 48 6 7. Kahuku (2-1 OIA East) 41 7 8. Kapolei (2-0 OIA West) 24 9 9. (tie) Baldwin (4-0 MIL) 17 10 10. (tie) Le Jardin (6-2 ILH D-iI) 17 NR No longer in Top 10: Maryknoll (No. 8). Also receiving votes: Maryknoll 6, Seabury Hall 3, Kamehameha-Hawaii 1, Waianae 1. Previous Story Ray Cooper in line to avenge rare loss in MMA match