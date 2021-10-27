Editorial | Off the News Off the News: COVID-19 shots for captive audience Today Updated 6:22 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! How does the state get more of its population in prisons and jails to take the COVID-19 vaccine, thereby controlling spread in those cramped quarters? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. How does the state get more of its population in prisons and jails to take the COVID-19 vaccine, thereby controlling spread in those cramped quarters? Evidently self-preservation is not enough incentive, in that one-third haven’t taken the shot. State Sen. Kurt Fevella is against the $50 federally funded cash incentives and, yes, these seem galling to a lot of the public. But alternatives tried elsewhere, such as food, cost money, too. Days off inmates’ sentences? That’s publicly unpopular, too. Far far away, a newly found exoplanet Exoplanet 2M0437b has been hanging about in space for at least 2 million years, perhaps has long as 5 million. It’s nice that we’ve finally been able to say hello, through the powerful vision of the Subaru Telescope on Mauna Kea. In space terms, 2M0 is really a baby (the Earth is 4.5 billion years old), still burning with the high heat of youth, roughly the temperature of lava. Observing it will provide a rare glimpse into this stage of planetary development. Nice to meet you, 2M0. Previous Story Column: Add sugar fee to help fight childhood obesity