Off the News: COVID-19 shots for captive audience

How does the state get more of its population in prisons and jails to take the COVID-19 vaccine, thereby controlling spread in those cramped quarters? Evidently self-preservation is not enough incentive, in that one-third haven’t taken the shot.

State Sen. Kurt Fevella is against the $50 federally funded cash incentives and, yes, these seem galling to a lot of the public. But alternatives tried elsewhere, such as food, cost money, too. Days off inmates’ sentences? That’s publicly unpopular, too.

Far far away, a newly found exoplanet

Exoplanet 2M0437b has been hanging about in space for at least 2 million years, perhaps has long as 5 million. It’s nice that we’ve finally been able to say hello, through the powerful vision of the Subaru Telescope on Mauna Kea.

In space terms, 2M0 is really a baby (the Earth is 4.5 billion years old), still burning with the high heat of youth, roughly the temperature of lava. Observing it will provide a rare glimpse into this stage of planetary development. Nice to meet you, 2M0.