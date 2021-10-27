comscore Central Pacific Bank triples earnings | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Central Pacific Bank triples earnings

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:42 p.m.

Central Pacific Bank more than tripled its net income in the third quarter, increased its dividend and repurchased more of its shares as it continued to distance itself from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

