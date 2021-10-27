Human error, not aging Red Hill tanks, caused May fuel spill, Navy says
- By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 10:58 p.m.
U.S. NAVY PHOTO / 2019
Lt. Cmdr. Blake Whittle, Naval Supply Systems Command’s Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor fuel department director, briefs others during a Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility tour.
U.S. NAVY PHOTO / 2019
Pictured is the entrance to one of the large underground tanks.
U.S. NAVY PHOTO / 2019
Pictured at top is a tunnel inside of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.
