Human error, not aging Red Hill tanks, caused May fuel spill, Navy says

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:58 p.m.
  • U.S. NAVY PHOTO / 2019 Lt. Cmdr. Blake Whittle, Naval Supply Systems Command’s Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor fuel department director, briefs others during a Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility tour.

  • U.S. NAVY PHOTO / 2019 Pictured is the entrance to one of the large underground tanks.

  • U.S. NAVY PHOTO / 2019 Pictured at top is a tunnel inside of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.

The U.S. Navy has concluded that a May 6 spill at its Red Hill underground fuel farm was due to a control room operator’s failure to follow correct procedures. Navy officials said Tuesday, after releasing the results of its investigation, that additional safeguards have been implemented at the facility and that “appropriate action” has been taken against the civilian employee who made the error. Read more

