Kokua Line: Will my free COVID-19 tests ever be delivered?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Q uestion : I signed up online for those free COVID-19 tests, but I never received them. It’s been about a month. Now I see there are tests ready for pickup at certain locations. Does this mean they aren’t going to deliver them after all? Read more

Question: I signed up online for those free COVID-19 tests, but I never received them. It’s been about a month. Now I see there are tests ready for pickup at certain locations. Does this mean they aren’t going to deliver them after all?

Answer: No, orders are still being delivered, although it’s taken longer than initially expected; people who’ve ordered online shouldn’t try to pick up tests instead. Here’s the response Tuesday from Brooks Baehr, a spokesman for the state Department of Health:

“We appreciate everyone’s patience in waiting for delivery of their free ‘Say Yes! COVID Test’ orders. To date, 59,000 of the 80,000 orders have been delivered. That’s nearly 74%. The remaining 21,000 orders will be de­livered within the next two weeks. We anticipate 13,000 orders will be de­livered this week. We anticipate the final 8,000 orders will arrive early next week.

“We hope these free tests will reach as many families across Oahu as possible. Therefore, families who have placed direct online orders are encouraged to wait for their shipments to arrive and in doing so give others the opportunity to pick up tests at fixed locations.”

The program, which kicked off Sept. 20, provides free, at-home COVID-19 test kits to Oahu residents; eligibility is based on ZIP code. Orders are no longer being accepted online, having been capped due to overwhelming demand, according to the website covidtesthonolulu.org.

Test kits were available for pickup as of Tuesday, intended for people who had not ordered online. Check the website for locations.

Q: Regarding the Mo­derna booster shot, I got one back in August. Is that booster shot OK? Now I am reading that the Moderna booster is authorized. Was the other one not authorized? Do I need to get a fourth shot? I got my second shot in February.

A: No, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention isn’t recommending a fourth shot of COVID-19 vaccine. But let’s back up a bit. The shot you received in August was not a general booster shot; it was a third dose authorized that month for moderately to severely immunocompromised people who may not have mounted a strong immune response to the initial vaccine series. The CDC recommended that such people, who account for about 3% of the U.S. population, receive a third dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Mo­derna or Pfizer-BioNTech) at least 28 days after their second dose of the same vaccine. People taking certain medications that suppress the immune system, such as after an organ or stem cell transplant; who are undergoing certain cancer treatments; or who have certain genetic conditions are among this group. However, some people who did not meet the criteria may have received the third dose by attesting that they were eligible.

By contrast, the Mo­derna booster shot authorized last week is a half-dose available to a much broader group of people, who completed their primary COVID-19 vaccination at least six months ago and might have waning immunity. The half-dose booster is available to people 65 or older and to those 18 and older at increased risk because of underlying health conditions or because of where they live or work, according to the CDC.

So, to answer your questions: Both Moderna’s third dose for the immunocompromised and its half-dose general booster shot were authorized by federal health authorities, by amending the Emergency Use Authorization for Moderna’s primary COVID-19 vaccine series. No, the CDC isn’t recommending a half-dose booster shot now for people who received a third dose starting in August. You can find more information on the CDC website, at cdc.gov.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 7 Waterfront Plaza, Suite 210, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu 96813; call 529-4773; fax 529-4750; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.