comscore New City Council district map drastically moves neighborhoods | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New City Council district map drastically moves neighborhoods

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.

The Honolulu Reapportionment Committee on Tuesday night selected a map that would would drastically change the voter makeup of Council districts beginning in 2022. Read more

Previous Story
Electricity generated by proposed floating wind turbines off Oahu is feasible, new study finds

Scroll Up