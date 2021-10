Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Coldwell Banker Realty has announced that two new independent agents will rejoin its Leeward office:

>> Daniel Loli Batallani previously served as a Realtor-associate at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hawaii Realty.

>> Bobbin Tabalno most recently served as a Realtor broker-in-charge at NextHome KU Realty. He has been licensed since 2007.

