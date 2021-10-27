comscore University of Hawaii golfers place 13th at Hoakalei Invitational | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

University of Hawaii golfers place 13th at Hoakalei Invitational

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:36 p.m.

The University of Hawaii men’s golf team wrapped up the first of two home tournaments this week with a 13th-place finish at the Hoakalei Country Club Invitational on Tuesday in West Oahu. Read more

Previous Story
For Kalaheo state cross country champion Emily Naylor, running has become her sanctuary

Scroll Up