University of Hawaii golfers place 13th at Hoakalei Invitational

The University of Hawaii men’s golf team wrapped up the first of two home tournaments this week with a 13th-place finish at the Hoakalei Country Club Invitational on Tuesday in West Oahu.

In addition to the 13th-place “A” team, the Rainbow Warriors fielded a second team, with the “B” team finishing 15th in the 15-team tournament. “A” team scored 911 total with a final-round 307, while “B” team finished at 920 total.

Freshman Tyler Ogawa led the “A” team with a three-round score of 5-over 221 to finish in a 24th-place tie. Jake Sequin (228; t-51st), AJ Teraoka (230; t-57th), Isaiah Kanno (233; t-69th), and Pierce Braun (238; 76th) filled out the rest of the “A” team.

Competing for “B” team were Matt Lloyd and Ratio Vissuttipinate (229; t-54th), Atsuya Oishi (232; t-64th), Kanata Irei (236, 74th), and Garrett Takeuchi (243; 78th).

UH will head to Maui to host the Kaanapali Classic Collegiate Invitational on Friday at the Royal Kaanapali Course.

Sharks beat Dominican on 2OT penalty kick

The Hawaii Pacific University women’s soccer team took down host Dominican 2-1 on a 109th-minute penalty kick in double overtime on Tuesday at Kennelly Field in San Rafael, Calif.

Junior Kayli Ann Yoshioka converted the winning penalty kick for the Sharks (3-8-1, 2-3-1 PacWest), who picked up their first road win of the season, their first mainland win since 2019, and their first PacWest mainland win since 2018. The Penguins (2-6-3, 1-4-0) took their fourth straight loss.

Caylie Uyema first gave Hawaii Pacific the lead with a solo effort after 70 scoreless minutes, but Dominican nailed the equalizier just 13 minutes later to send the game into overtime, where Yoshioka stepped up to send the Penguins home. HPU outshot Dominican 6-1 in the overtime periods.

The Sharks will next take on Holy Names on Thursday at Pioneer Stadium in Hayward, Calif.

HPU men’s soccer triumphs over Dominican

The Hawaii Pacific University men’s soccer team claimed a 1-0 victory over Dominican on freshman Gabriel “Gabo” Stauring’s first collegiate goal Tuesday afternoon at Kennelly Field in San Rafael, Calif.

Stauring’s 61st-minute strike gave the Sharks (5-5-2, 3-1-2 PacWest) a win over the Penguins (6-2-2, 1-2-1) to open their Northern California road trip.

Sophomore Sebastian Navarro found Stauring with the assist into the box, and Stauring finished with the chip shot over the Dominican keeper.

The Sharks defense took over and kept the lead where it was the rest of the way. Keeper Jeremy Zielinski notched his fifth shutout of the season with seven saves on 15 Penguin shots.

HPU’s NorCal road trip continues with a match against Holy Names at Pioneer Stadium in Hayward, Calif., on Thursday.