Column: Opportunity for business growth, with workers of all abilities

Go just about anywhere these days and you’ll see “help wanted” signs. Restaurants, supermarkets, businesses large and small — many are experiencing a shortage of qualified workers that’s holding them back from realizing their potential for growth.

Imagine meeting this employment need with people who are not only qualified, but whose energy and enthusiasm is obvious and sometimes even inspiring to their colleagues and customers. People who approach each day with a fresh outlook — who find dignity, connection and meaning through their work.

It might surprise you to know the people I’m talking about aren’t imaginary; they’re right here, among us. Moreover, many of them are engaged in tasks others would rather not take on — jobs like cleaning, stocking shelves and answering phones. They approach their work with such earnestness and pride, their example motivates those around them to approach their own work in new ways.

I’m speaking of the people we have the honor of serving at Easterseals Hawaii. People who have visible or invisible conditions that limit their abilities in some areas, but not in others. People who, from the standpoint of their employers and co-workers, are not only capable of performing a job well, but whose joy and devotion inspire those around them and contribute to a healthier, stronger, more diverse business.

As a statewide employment services manager for Easterseals Hawaii for over four years, I’ve heard these anecdotes from the employment partners we’ve had the pleasure of working with through our program.

There are other, more pragmatic reasons for businesses to include people with disabilities. For example, turnover among people with disabilities is remarkably low. We have clients who’ve been employed by the same business for well over a decade. Another reason is the below-average absenteeism rates. In addition, some businesses are eligible for government-funded subsidies and tax incentives when they employ people with disabilities.

This October — National Disability Employment Awareness Month — presents an opportunity for employers of all sizes to reconsider their hiring practices, and to recognize that employing people with disabilities isn’t just good; it’s also good for business.

At Easterseals Hawaii, we work with employers to take the mystery and uncertainty out of employing people with disabilities or special needs. From planning, to soft-skills development, to job coaching and even disability etiquette training for co-workers, we provide a range of services at no cost to employers to make employing people with disabilities a net positive. The time has never been better to explore the benefits people with disabilities can bring to your organization.

People with disabilities deserve to be recognized not for the few things they’re unable to do, but for the many contributions they’re capable of making to their places of work. Businesses who seize that opportunity by embracing diversity and including people with disabilities will find that doing so empowers their customers, their employees and their entire community — along with their own prospects for continued growth and success.

To learn more about Easterseals Hawaii and its employment services, see www.EastersealsHawaii.org or call 808-536-1015.