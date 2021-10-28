comscore Ex-governors Abercrombie, Cayetano and Waihee push housing, no stadium in Halawa | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ex-governors Abercrombie, Cayetano and Waihee push housing, no stadium in Halawa

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 p.m.
  UH Manoa's Ching Field, with Les Murakami baseball stadium in the background, is located on the lower campus. Three former governors suggest that the University of Hawaii build a stadium with 22,000 to 27,000 seats on its Manoa campus to free up the current Aloha Stadium Halawa site for residential development.

    UH Manoa’s Ching Field, with Les Murakami baseball stadium in the background, is located on the lower campus. Three former governors suggest that the University of Hawaii build a stadium with 22,000 to 27,000 seats on its Manoa campus to free up the current Aloha Stadium Halawa site for residential development.

Three former Hawaii governors believe it’s time to say aloha — as in goodbye forever — to Aloha Stadium. Read more

