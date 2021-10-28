Ex-governors Abercrombie, Cayetano and Waihee push housing, no stadium in Halawa
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:30 p.m.
UH Manoa’s Ching Field, with Les Murakami baseball stadium in the background, is located on the lower campus. Three former governors suggest that the University of Hawaii build a stadium with 22,000 to 27,000 seats on its Manoa campus to free up the current Aloha Stadium Halawa site for residential development.