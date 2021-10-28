comscore Federal funds to offset $80 monthly hike in A+ program | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Federal funds to offset $80 monthly hike in A+ program

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Federal funds will help to sustain staffing for the state’s after-school program, which saw an increase in fees of $80 per month. Sky Johnson, a group leader, gathered up Hula-Hoops for an outdoor activity early October at the A+ after-school program held at Wilson Elementary.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Federal funds will help to sustain staffing for the state’s after-school program, which saw an increase in fees of $80 per month. Sky Johnson, a group leader, gathered up Hula-Hoops for an outdoor activity early October at the A+ after-school program held at Wilson Elementary.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / OCT. 5 Sho Yamauchi, 5, browses through a book during the A+ after-school program held in the Wilson Elementary School Cafeteria.

    GEORGE F. LEE / OCT. 5

    Sho Yamauchi, 5, browses through a book during the A+ after-school program held in the Wilson Elementary School Cafeteria.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, social distancing protocols have changed the layout of the school’s cafeteria.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, social distancing protocols have changed the layout of the school’s cafeteria.

A new $80 monthly fee increase for the state Department of Education’s After School-Plus, or A+, program to take effect Monday will not affect families thanks to federal monies that will be used to offset the increase. Read more

Previous Story
Central Pacific Bank triples earnings

Scroll Up