Federal funds to offset $80 monthly hike in A+ program
By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:20 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Federal funds will help to sustain staffing for the state’s after-school program, which saw an increase in fees of $80 per month. Sky Johnson, a group leader, gathered up Hula-Hoops for an outdoor activity early October at the A+ after-school program held at Wilson Elementary.
GEORGE F. LEE / OCT. 5
Sho Yamauchi, 5, browses through a book during the A+ after-school program held in the Wilson Elementary School Cafeteria.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, social distancing protocols have changed the layout of the school’s cafeteria.