Federal prison workers to protest staff shortages, vaccine mandate

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:36 p.m.

The union representing federal prison workers will join a nationwide protest Friday to bring attention to staffing shortages, safety concerns and alternatives to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate in Hawaii and at Federal Bureau of Prison facilities around the country. Read more

