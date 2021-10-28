comscore Hawaii health inspectors fine U.S. Navy more than $325K for safety violations at Red Hill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii health inspectors fine U.S. Navy more than $325K for safety violations at Red Hill

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.
  • COURTESY U.S. NAVY / 2018 A view of the tunnel inside the Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility.

    COURTESY U.S. NAVY / 2018

    A view of the tunnel inside the Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility.

The Hawaii Department of Health has fined the U.S. Navy $325,182 for safety violations uncovered last year during an inspection of its Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility near Pearl Harbor. Read more

Previous Story
Central Pacific Bank triples earnings

Scroll Up