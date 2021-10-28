comscore Honolulu Marathon is a go, with planning already underway | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu Marathon is a go, with planning already underway

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:43 p.m.
  Honolulu Marathon organizers expect to offer contactless, self-serve water stations along the race course for runners this year.

    Honolulu Marathon organizers expect to offer contactless, self-serve water stations along the race course for runners this year.

This year’s Honolulu Marathon is officially on, with capacity limits now imposed on road races slated to be lifted next week. Read more

