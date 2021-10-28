Prep football preview: Capsules of top games

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Aside from the gauntlet in ILH Open, Kapolei (0-2 OIA Open) may have played the toughest two-week stretch of opponents. Read more

No. 9 Kapolei at Farrington

7:30 p.m. Friday

Aside from the gauntlet in ILH Open, Kapolei (0-2 OIA Open) may have played the toughest two-week stretch of opponents. Losses to Kahuku and Mililani didn’t stop the Hurricanes from taking big steps forward offensively and defensively. Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa’s agility and quick release, plus stellar arm strength, are extremely promising for the ’Canes offense. Five receivers have at least four catches through two games, and Ezra Sidotti leads a persistent rushing game.

If Kapolei hasn’t had the toughest slate in the OIA, then Farrington (0-2 OIA Open) did. The Governors lost to Campbell and Kahuku, but have a shot against a fairly young foe this week. MJ Moreno has completed 63% of his pass attempts, and Zechariah Molitau leads the rushing attack (6 yards per carry).

No. 10 Waianae at No. 6 Campbell

7:30 p.m. Friday

The Seariders (1-1 OIA Open) got a major confidence boost with last week’s 47-6 win over Leilehua, but they will be tested severely by a more experienced Sabers squad.

The offense for Campbell (1-0 OIA Open) is a bit on the younger side with sophomore Chain Kuboyama-Hayashi at quarterback. He passed for 327 yards and three TDs in a 38-6 win over Farrington two weeks ago. He also threw three picks.

Kamaehu Kopa-Kaawalauole (three catches, 108 yards, TD), Jourdain Berinobis-Pyne (four, 91, one) and Diego Betancourt (89-yard TD) are part of a talented pass-catching group.

The Sabers will keep a close watch on Seariders senior Kolu Quisquirin-Sabagala, who rushed for 129 yards and two TDs last week. First-year starting QB Tarent Moniz-Babb showed much improvement with quick passes plus a deep ball that surprised Leilehua’s secondary.

Emmanuelle Carter (nine receptions, 208 yards, two TDs) had an 89-yard scoring play. Chayce Gomes (eight, 90, TD) is another weapon in Waianae’s balanced attack.

No. 2 Kahuku at Leilehua

6:30 p.m. Saturday

After more than a year of training, from Pylon (national champion Rebel Squad) to early-morning workouts with Sola Soliai and his crew, the Red Raiders (2-0, OIA Open) still surprised much of the state by airing the ball out with consistency in two lopsided wins.

Jason Mariteragi has passed for 403 yards and six TDs without an interception. The quick-strike offense still has a downhill ground attack with Kana Loa Kaluna (two TDs), Kelsyn Tangaro-Kanoa (16 yards per carry, one TD), Clyde Taulapapa (brother of former standout Wayne Taulapapa) and Kingsley Ah You.

The talent and work ethic of the receiving corps, though, may set this year’s Big Red offense apart. Kealoha Kaio (13 receptions, 191 yards, five TDs) and Kainoa “Kaikai” Carvalho (11, 164, two) are easily among the top-five receiver/quarterback connections in the state.

The offense for Leilehua (0-1 OIA Open) showed promise in a loss at Waianae last week. The pieces are there, but it will require a little patience before the potential is realized. Young Pono Arindain has a precise passing touch with some arm strength, but he missed gifted wide receiver Keawe Andres on a few deep throws last week.

No. 7 ‘Iolani at Kailua

6 p.m. Saturday

The Raiders (6-0 ILH D-I/II) are back on the field for their first game since Oct. 1. With Damien low on numbers and extremely young, ‘Iolani hasn’t faced a senior-heavy roster just yet.

Kailua’s defense will face a first-year quarterback, Micah Hoomanawanui, who gained confidence each week. The junior passed for 889 yards and eight TDs with just one pick in 135 attempts.

‘Iolani’s offense starts with senior running back Brody Bantolina, who raced for 631 yards and a whopping 15 TDs on just 99 carries. That opened up passing lanes for receivers Kai Preusser (22 catches, 322 yards, two TDs), Taniela Taliauli (13, 177, four), Tristan Martinez (18, 155, one) and Kaeo Miyahira (12, 113, one).

Kailua (0-1 OIA D-I) opened the season last week with a 24-16 loss at Waipahu. Coach Joe Wong has historically relied on the ground game out of a spread set, but his team passed the ball 23 times while running 18 times.