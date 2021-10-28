comscore Prep football preview: Capsules of top games | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Prep football preview: Capsules of top games

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.

Aside from the gauntlet in ILH Open, Kapolei (0-2 OIA Open) may have played the toughest two-week stretch of opponents. Read more

Previous Story
University of Hawaii football team switch to ‘playoff mode’ for remainder of the MWC season

Scroll Up