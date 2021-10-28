Prep football preview: Saint Louis gets another shot at Kamehameha

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The third time could be the harm for Saint Louis. The four-time Open Division state football champions need a win over No. 1 Kamehameha on Friday to force one more matchup with the Warriors for the ILH crown. Read more

Kickoff at Aloha Stadium is 7 p.m.

Kamehameha (3-1, 3-1 ILH Open) has beaten the Crusaders twice, 23-21 and 34-31, in arguably the two best games in Hawaii prep football this season. No. 3-ranked Saint Louis (3-2, 3-1) is in survival mode, but is also riding the momentum of a 35-0 playoff win over Punahou.

AJ Bianco was a perfect 17-for-17 with 263 yards and two touchdowns as the Crusaders defeated the Buffanblu in their third matchup this fall. Establishing consistent control at the line of scrimmage against Kamehameha has been difficult, but Saint Louis has used a committee of running backs — led by Keonimanamenanao Catrett, Keola Apduhan — to improve its ground attack.

Bianco’s opportunistic forays as a ballcarrier are a big reason why Saint Louis racked up 31 points in the previous meeting with Kamehameha. He rushed for 95 yards on nine carries last week against Punahou.

“I think we’re right where we need to be at this point. Every week, we’ve gotten better,” Crusaders coach Ron Lee said. “We still need to get better, but we’re starting to play as a team now, which is exciting. From week to week, it’s really satisfying.”

Noah Bartley’s emergence as a premier rusher shows no signs of declining. The senior has 567 yards and six TDs on 97 carries (5.8 yards per attempt). He also leads the Warriors with 11 receptions for 165 yards and another TD.

“He takes hits, but he knows how to slip the first hit, carries people and keeps his feet going,” Lee said. “He’s getting stronger with the byes where they’re not getting worn down, and their O-line does a nice job.”

Saint Louis played without linebacker Iona Purcell last week.

“He’s been practicing this week,” Lee noted.

Kamehameha junior Kealii Ah Yat has passed for 684 yards and eight TDs through four games with just three picks. In all, six Warriors have caught at least one TD pass from Ah Yat: Blaze Kamoku (nine receptions, 125 yards, two TDs), Sheydon Iokia (six, 102, two), Dwight Apao (four, 60, one), Levi Ma‘afala (seven, 84, one) and Raiden Morris (six, 58, one).

Statewide, spectators are viewing games in person at high school stadiums and gyms. Seating areas at Aloha Stadium, though, are condemned.

“It should be a really good ball game. I think fans will enjoy watching it and hanging in there with the brotherhood and see what happens,” Lee said.

On Friday, No. 9 Kapolei (0-2, 0-2 OIA Open) will visit Farrington (0-2, 0-2); No. 6 Campbell (1-0, 1-0 OIA Open) will host No. 10 Waianae (1-1, 1-1); Aiea (0-1, 0-1 OIA D-I) travels to Roosevelt (0-1, 0-1); Kaiser (2-0, 2-0 OIA D-II) entertains Kalaheo (0-2, 0-2) and, in an interleague exhibition, Pac-Five (1-5, 1-5 ILH D-I/II) visits Pearl City (1-1, 1-1 OIA D-II).

On Saturday, No. 2 Kahuku (2-0, 2-0 OIA Open) treks to Leilehua (0-1, 0-1); Castle (1-0, 1-0 OIA D-I) entertains Moanalua (2-0, 2-0); Kalani (1-1, 1-1 OIA D-I) ventures to Waialua (1-1, 1-1) and, in an interleague exhibition, No. 7 ‘Iolani (6-0, 6-0 ILH D-I/II) goes to Kailua (0-1, 0-1 OIA D-I). At Skippa Diaz Stadium, Nanakuli (1-0, 1-0 OIA D-II) meets Kaimuki (0-2, 0-2) at 4 p.m., and Radford (2-0, 2-0) battles McKinley (0-1, 0-1) at 6:30 p.m. in a doubleheader.

In the KIF, Kapaa (1-0) meets Kauai (0-1) on Saturday at Vidinha Stadium.

In the MIL, No. 8 Lahainaluna (1-0) visits King Kekaulike (0-1) on Friday. Kamehameha-Maui (0-0) hosts Maui (0-1) on Saturday.

In the BIIF on Friday, Kealakehe (1-0) welcomes Waiakea (0-1) and Honokaa (0-1) travels to Kamehameha-Hawaii (0-1). On Saturday, Keaau (1-0) crosses the island to meet Konawaena (1-0), which edged Hilo last week, 24-21. Kohala (0-1) will go to Kau (0-0) in an eight-man battle.