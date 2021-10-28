comscore Prep football preview: Saint Louis gets another shot at Kamehameha | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Prep football preview: Saint Louis gets another shot at Kamehameha

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kamehameha defensive lineman Luke Kaleiwahea chased Saint Louis quarterback Alexander Bianco during the fourth quarter on Oct. 15. The Warriors rallied to beat the Crusaders 34-31.

The third time could be the harm for Saint Louis. The four-time Open Division state football champions need a win over No. 1 Kamehameha on Friday to force one more matchup with the Warriors for the ILH crown. Read more

