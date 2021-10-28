University of Hawaii coach Todd Graham ‘can’t wait’ to see fans in stands at Ching Complex

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii football team will be allowed to fill all 9,000 Ching Complex seats for its next home game. Read more

The University of Hawaii football team will be allowed to fill all 9,000 Ching Complex seats for its next home game.

After months of stifling pandemic-related restrictions on spectator-attended outdoor gatherings, the Rainbow Warriors will be able to play in front of more than 1,000 fans when they host San Diego State on Nov. 6. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced outdoor-seated events will be allowed full attendance of vaccinated and masked spectators beginning Nov. 3.

The Warriors were not permitted spectators for the first three home games and limited to 1,000 for last Saturday’s game against New Mexico State.

“Fired up to see all our great fans for SDSU,” head coach Todd Graham texted to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “Can’t wait. Go ’Bows!”

The open-it-up edict comes after months of negotiations and weeks of incremental advances. It also mirrors the proposals UH officials offered since July.

The pandemic resulted in the Warriors playing without fans during the 2020 season. In December, Aloha Stadium officials announced the Halawa facility would not be available for spectator-attended events because of structural concerns.

After exploring several options to play home games, UH officials decided to retrofit the Ching Complex on the school’s lower campus. UH bought portable metal bleachers, installed an AstroTurf field and video scoreboard, set up luxury boxes and media booths, and crafted a plan to distribute 9,000 tickets from a list of 16,000 season-ticket subscribers and other obligations. What was missing was government leaders’ approval to allow UH spectator-hosted events. That approval did not come in time for the start of the 2021 season.

For the Sept. 4 home opener against Portland State, Gov. David Ige’s edict did not allow fans. The Rainbow Warrior Marching Band received an exemption to attend and perform for UH’s football games against San Jose State on Sept. 18 and Fresno State on Oct. 2.

For last Saturday’s game against New Mexico State, UH was allowed to issue 1,000 tickets to vaccinated and masked spectators. Only bottled water was permitted as a refreshment. UH band members were not counted as part of the 1,000.

The full-capacity rule will help the UH basketball teams. The Rainbow Warriors open their season against Hawaii Hilo on Nov. 10 in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Rainbow Wahine host Hawaii Pacific on Nov. 3.