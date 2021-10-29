Off the News: Global realignment for Safe Travels

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Gov. David Ige has assured the anxious tourism industry that his administration is working to align Safe Travels Hawaii with the upcoming new federal rules governing international travelers. Read more

With the exception of a handful of countries previously cleared for travel to the islands, Hawaii has required a 10-day quarantine. Until the federal change happens on Nov. 8, there’s confusion.

It takes a big financial commitment for those in far-flung countries to come here, and they need to plan ahead. Tick-tock, governor.

Go for treats, don’t be tricked by COVID

It will be tempting to go all ghoulish on Sunday, making up for last year’s subdued Halloween with an all-out celebration. While it’s true we’ve been given the green light for trick-or-treating and modest gatherings, it would be counterproductive to go batty.

Let’s not chance another holiday relapse of COVID-19 infections brought on by too much risky behavior. Eat too much candy, carve a pumpkin, watch the scariest movie you can find. Just do it in small, safe groups. The boogeyman is still out there.