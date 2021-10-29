Editorial: Slow, steady will beat COVID-19

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Is there a way to enjoy a long-awaited return to more of customary social activities without getting too crazy about it? Let’s hope Oahu residents can do so, and stay on the path that has been leading toward a healthier co-existence with COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced new rules that will enable more vaccinated people on this island to finally gather in larger numbers. This includes 100% capacity allowed at seated spectator events and, initially with limits on capacity, those such as weddings that entail more mingling and participation.

Underscore “vaccinated.” The key to enter all these events is proof of full immunization.

Although residents naturally want to lower these guardrails separating those who have taken the shot from those who don’t, it’s too soon to take that step. Vaccine mandates represent a wise limitation to be placed on large events at this stage, for several reasons.

At the same time the new rules take effect next Wednesday, Hawaii will be on the verge of welcoming additional tourists from international markets. The new visitors will be held to vaccine and testing mandates, adding its own safety layer.

But it’s not yet clear what effect this would have on the City and County’s now-declining rate of COVID-19 infections, which had spiked alarmingly during the worst of the surge from the virus’ delta variant. Add to that the expansion of allowable hours at bars to 2 a.m., and there are multiple change factors that will need to be monitored.

Blangiardi has said he would reverse the changes, as he should, if it sets off a new spike. State health officials have worried about the case counts plateauing at a level too high to be manageable, overburdening hospitals and health-care systems again.

The mayor touted the vaccine metrics, which are indeed encouraging. About 86% of Oahu residents eligible for immunization are fully vaccinated, with 95% receiving at least one dose. But enough people remain unvaccinated to enable outbreaks, especially in vulnerable communities — and with waning immunity among the vaccinated as well.

There is also the concern about the collective response to relaxed restrictions, and a natural tendency to relax too much. Residents should enjoy this gradual return to a new normal without concluding that the state has reached goalposts that still remain a ways off.

The virus is still circulating, and planners as well as participants in social events need to act with care, remaining conscious of the risks when moving in and out of crowded settings.

This applies to the return of the in-person Honolulu Marathon in December. There will be no limits on participation, and no masks required for such outdoor races. But staggering groups at the starting line, aimed at limiting prolonged, packed gatherings, is a prudent precaution.

So, at least to start, the requirements for masking at events and for distancing requirements make perfect sense. It is reasonable that Gov. David Ige has kept the indoor masking mandate in place, because it would be hard to reinstate, once lifted.

Come Wednesday, the ban on concession food (water only) at seated events such as live theaters is aimed at keeping masks on and preventing congregating —which would be a sacrifice for venues, but one to make at this point to enable 100% capacity. Movie theaters that serve food and beverages operate under the restaurant category, and will continue to do so while following the Safe Access Oahu policy to operate at 50% capacity with physical distancing.

With careful guidance, Oahu should be able to progress to the next step, now scheduled for Nov. 24, when capacity at indoor interactive events should expand further. Maintaining Oahu’s brisk pace of vaccinations, and attention to reasonable precautions, will help island residents cross the finish line.