City explains reasoning behind food and beverage restrictions at Oahu events | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

City explains reasoning behind food and beverage restrictions at Oahu events

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / MAY 3 No food and beverages except water will be allowed at large outdoor and indoor events with full capacity starting Wednesday. Above, the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell is seen empty earlier this year.

As Oahu prepares for the resumption of large events following Mayor Rick Blan­giardi’s loosening of COVID- 19 restrictions, food and beverages will be banned at events like football games even as movie theaters continue with soda and popcorn concessions. Read more

