Hawaii sees 31% drop in visitor arrivals in September
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:35 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
September gains in visitor arrivals from key U.S. markets were not enough to offset continued flatlining international travel to Hawaii. Above, a surfer carried his board Wednesday along the shores of Waikiki while activity was light overall in the area.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, hundreds of Local 5 union members crossed Kalakaua Avenue during a rally Thursday in Waikiki.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, Local 5 member Bennie Rambin chanted with hundreds of fellow Local 5 union members outside the Royal Hawaiian Center.