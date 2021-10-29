comscore Hawaii sees 31% drop in visitor arrivals in September | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii sees 31% drop in visitor arrivals in September

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  11:35 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM September gains in visitor arrivals from key U.S. markets were not enough to offset continued flatlining international travel to Hawaii. Above, a surfer carried his board Wednesday along the shores of Waikiki while activity was light overall in the area.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, hundreds of Local 5 union members crossed Kalakaua Avenue during a rally Thursday in Waikiki.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Local 5 member Bennie Rambin chanted with hundreds of fellow Local 5 union members outside the Royal Hawaiian Center.

A combination of scant international travel to Hawaii, a COVID-19 surge and Gov. David Ige’s subsequent plea in August for travelers to avoid non­essential trips to the state through October contributed to a substantial drop in visitor arrivals last month compared with pre-pandemic September 2019. Read more

