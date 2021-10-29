Hawaii News | Newswatch Comments sought for plan that guides Hawaii’s outdoor recreational funding needs By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:51 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Division of State Parks is inviting review and comment on the 2021 draft Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation plan, a blueprint for Hawaii’s recreational needs and priorities into the future. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Division of State Parks is inviting review and comment on the 2021 draft Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation plan, a blueprint for Hawaii’s recreational needs and priorities into the future. The plan is required for Hawaii to receive federal funds for outdoor recreation projects from the Land and Water Conservation Fund administered by the National Park Service. The five-year strategic draft plan, also known as the SCORP, is based on comments received from recreation agencies and others through online surveys and community meetings held between April and June. More than 2,600 people participated in the process. Protection of natural and wildlife resources and wilderness areas were ranked as the top priorities in the next five years, along with the operation and maintenance of infrastructure and facilities and protection of cultural and historic resources. Concerns were expressed about inadequate and poor conditions of facilities. The plan recognizes the increasing demand for outdoor recreation spaces and facilities, with recreational providers describing enforcement as the most serious challenge, along with having enough funding to adequately manage the spaces. Comments on the plan, which can be found at dlnr.hawaii.gov/dsp, will be accepted through Nov. 19. Send them to SCORP2021@pbrhawaii.com or write to PBR HAWAII & Associates Inc.; Attn: SCORP; 1001 Bishop St., Suite 650; Honolulu, HI 96813-3484. Previous Story All 6 judge nominees receive unanimous endorsements