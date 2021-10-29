Comments sought for plan that guides Hawaii’s outdoor recreational funding needs

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Division of State Parks is inviting review and comment on the 2021 draft Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation plan, a blueprint for Hawaii’s recreational needs and priorities into the future.

The plan is required for Hawaii to receive federal funds for outdoor recreation projects from the Land and Water Conservation Fund administered by the National Park Service.

The five-year strategic draft plan, also known as the SCORP, is based on comments received from recreation agencies and others through online surveys and community meetings held between April and June. More than 2,600 people participated in the process.

Protection of natural and wildlife resources and wilderness areas were ranked as the top priorities in the next five years, along with the operation and maintenance of infrastructure and facilities and protection of cultural and historic resources. Concerns were expressed about inadequate and poor conditions of facilities.

The plan recognizes the increasing demand for outdoor recreation spaces and facilities, with recreational providers describing enforcement as the most serious challenge, along with having enough funding to adequately manage the spaces.

Comments on the plan, which can be found at dlnr.hawaii.gov/dsp, will be accepted through Nov. 19. Send them to SCORP2021@pbrhawaii.com or write to PBR HAWAII & Associates Inc.; Attn: SCORP; 1001 Bishop St., Suite 650; Honolulu, HI 96813-3484.