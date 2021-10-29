comscore Territorial Bancorp profit dips amid strong residential mortgage market | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Territorial Bancorp profit dips amid strong residential mortgage market

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Allan Kitagawa

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Allan Kitagawa

Reduced interest earned from home loans contributed to a small decrease in profit for Territorial Savings Bank in the third quarter. Read more

