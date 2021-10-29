comscore Victim in alleged kidnapping, assault suffered brain, kidney damage | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Victim in alleged kidnapping, assault suffered brain, kidney damage

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:54 p.m.

A 31-year-old man arrested for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting his girlfriend and three Honolulu Police Department officers at the couple’s Waialae apartment made his initial appearance at District Court on Thursday. Read more

Previous Story
All 6 judge nominees receive unanimous endorsements

Scroll Up